Corona couldn't stop Mahesh Babu's income

Mahesh Babu is one of the superstars in the Indian film industry. The actor has been unshattered during this Corona Crisis. He is the one whose income did not get affected by the crisis. During the lockdown, he endorsed some brands on social media and made money. is one of the superstars in the Indian film industry. The actor has been unshattered during this Corona Crisis. He is the one whose income did not get affected by the crisis. During the lockdown, he endorsed some brands on social media and made money.

At the same time, Mahesh Babu also shot for an educational app in the lockdown. The actor is also looking forward to be a part of a big brand's ad Shoot. It is none other than Reliance Jio TV+. The buzz is that Mahesh has got the endorsement deal and very soon, he will shoot for the ad commercial.

Jio TV+ was announced by Reliance management recently and with the help of the same, we can have all the streaming platforms under one roof. Mahesh gets a whopping amount as remuneration for this endorsement deal. More details on the same will come out soon.