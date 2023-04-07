Costume Designer Neeraja Kona to Make Directorial Debut

Celebrity stylist and renowned costume designer Neeraja Kona is all set to make her directorial debut soon, and she has enlisted the talents of legendary cinematographer PC Sreeram to handle the camera work for her maiden venture. The film's storyline has been penned by the young writer Mithun Chaitanya.

Neeraja began her film career as an assistant costume designer on the 2013 movie "Baadshah," starring NTR and Kajal Aggarwal. Later, she ventured out as an independent designer and worked with many star heroines as their personal stylist on popular films such as "Autonagar Surya," "Ramayya Vasthavayya," "Attarintiki Daredi," "Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde," "Mersal," "Khakhee," "Saamy2," and "NGK." She has also penned lyrics for several songs in films such as "Thikka," "Chal Mohan Ranga," and "Miss India."

Neeraja's good friend and actor Nithin, along with PC Sreeram, broke the news about her directorial debut in a series of tweets. More details about the project will be revealed soon.