Crucial update on KCR Biopic

Tollywood: Raj Kandukuri is one of the popular producers in the Telugu film industry. With the film Pelli Choopulu, his craze has reached to new levels. He made an announcement on the biopic of KCR with Madhura Sreedhar Reddy as a director. The project is yet to take off, and Sreedhar Reddy has given an update on the project recently.

Madhura Seedhar confirmed that he is going to do the biopic of the film, without fail. The producer cum director informed that the script work is completed. "Since KCR is a National level politician, we are working on carving the story to have an appeal at the Pan-India level. We need a budget of 20 crores to finish the film and we are pooling the money now." revealed Madhura Sreedhar who directed Sneha Geetham, Back Bench Student in the past.