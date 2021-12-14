Crucial update on Khiladi Shoot

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is currently busy with a series of interesting projects. One of them is Khiladi and the other one is Rama Rao on Duty. The actor also signed a film with Trinadh Rao Nakkina. A couple of other films are also in progress.

There are reports that Ravi Teja is not giving time for his next film titled Khiladi. But, finally, he made some time for the film's shoot now.

As per the latest reports, Ravi Teja will begin the shoot for an interesting dance number, that begins tomorrow. Along with Ravi Teja, the film's female lead Meenakshii Chaudhary will also take part in the film's shoot.

Shekar Master is the dance choreographer. Devi Sri Prasad is the film's music director. More details of the film will be out soon.