CV Raman young genius awards ceremony on April 4 in Srinagar colony
Hyderabad: The wait is finally over! And it is the curtains to the tense moments of all. Suchirindia Foundation has announced the talented and victorious winners of its 29th National & State level science talent search examination award held across the state.
A signature Suchirindia initiative, the awards align with Suchirindia’s vision to encourage the young minds to Dream Bigger and Think Smarter. The awards uphold the foundation’s 29 year-long tradition of discovering and recognizing young talents through its unique examination covering multitude of subjects. To experience and encourage the talent of these prodigious young minds the foundation is celebrating its annual function, Sir CV Raman young Genius awards on April 4th 2024 from 5.00pm onwards at Sri Satya Sai Nigamagamam , Srinagar Colony.
The talent exam was conducted in over 1000 schools with over 100000 students participating this year across the state. The adjudged 16 gold medals, 16 state rankers & 396 District rankers along with 8 Chathralaya Puraskars & 8 Guru Brahma Awards will be awarded to institutions and to the teachers who had bestowed in the shaping of these young minds. The event follows by the release of its in house knowledge journal TRISHNA at convivial Function. Apart from various formal events that bejewel the day’s event which is expected to have an attendance of 2000 people including high dignitaries, Intellectuals along with parents & students from the entire state, a scintillating Cultural programme will be performed by a well known team.