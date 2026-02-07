Vansh Bhardwaj defends Varun Dhawan amid trolling over ‘Border 2’, says audiences should first see the work

Mumbai: Actor Vansh Bhardwaj, who plays a Haryanvi soldier in the war drama Border 2, has spoken out on the criticism and trolling faced by Varun Dhawan ahead of the film’s release, urging audiences to reserve judgement until they have seen the full performance.

In an exclusive interaction with one of the leading news agencies, Vansh said that while audience reactions are natural and unavoidable, it is important to watch the film before forming strong opinions. His comments come in the backdrop of online criticism directed at Varun Dhawan, particularly after the release of the song Ghar Kab Aaoge, where a section of social media users questioned the actor’s expressions.

Responding to comparisons between the 1997 classic Border and its sequel, Vansh said such parallels are unfair. He noted that no two individuals, or performances, can ever be identical. “People will compare, it is human nature, and you cannot deny that. But as an artist, I believe no two things can ever be the same. Even siblings born into the same family and raised in the same environment turn out differently. When we are not similar, how can we expect others to be?” he said.

Addressing the trolling directly, Vansh maintained that criticism should come after viewing the complete work. “There has been a lot of trolling, and to that I would like to say—first see the work and then give your verdict. Whatever your final reaction may be, we are ready to accept it,” he stated.

The actor added that performers create their work with sincerity and honesty, hoping it resonates with audiences. “As an artist, I create my work for the audience. What I want to convey through my art, I try to do with honesty. If there is truth in the work, it will definitely connect. Even if it doesn’t connect this time, we will work harder next time,” he said.

Vansh concluded by once again urging viewers to watch Border 2 in its entirety before passing judgement on the cast and performances.