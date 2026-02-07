  1. Home
YS Jagan congratulates Indian U-19 Cricket Team for winning World Cup

  • Created On:  7 Feb 2026 10:48 AM IST
YS Jagan congratulates Indian U-19 Cricket Team for winning World Cup
YSRCP Chief and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his delight at India’s historic victory in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He extended his congratulations to the team members and wished them continued success in their future endeavours.

In a tweet on his X account, he said, “Hearty congratulations to our Under-19 team for winning the World Cup. The country is immensely proud of the determination and discipline you displayed on the field. These young players are talented individuals who will illuminate the future of India. I wish that with this victory, you will reach more milestones and achieve new successes. My best wishes to the entire team.”

India Under-19 Cricket World CupYS Jagan Mohan ReddyYouth Cricket Team VictoryIndian Cricket AchievementPolitical Leaders
