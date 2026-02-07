YS Jagan congratulates Indian U-19 Cricket Team for winning World Cup

YSRCP Chief and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his delight at India’s historic victory in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He extended his congratulations to the team members and wished them continued success in their future endeavours.

In a tweet on his X account, he said, “Hearty congratulations to our Under-19 team for winning the World Cup. The country is immensely proud of the determination and discipline you displayed on the field. These young players are talented individuals who will illuminate the future of India. I wish that with this victory, you will reach more milestones and achieve new successes. My best wishes to the entire team.”