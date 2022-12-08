'Dandakadiyal' Lyrical Video From Ravi Teja And Sree Leela's 'Dhamaka' is Out

The power house of Tollywood, Ravi Teja always holds energy and delivers the same in the theatres too. His movies guarantee minimum entertainment and thus even the directors pick full-action entertainers for him. He is now in the best phase of his career having 4-5 interesting movies in his kitty. Dhamaka being one of the most-awaited ones among the, all his fans are eagerly awaiting it to hit the big screens. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the peppy folk song "Dandakadiyal…" lyrical video and showcased the power-packed performance of the lead actors on the dance floors.



Ravi Teja also shared the lyrical video on his Twitter page and treated all his fans…

Along with sharing the lyrical video and the song poster, he also wrote, "A Mass Masth song to all of you from #Dhamaka! Here's the #Dandakadiyal Lyrical Video! -

#DhamakaTrailer on DEC 15th".



The song is full peppy and a complete dance number being a folk number. Ravi Teja and Sree Leela looked awesome in the colourful attires while Bheems Ceciroleo being crooner, composer and lyricist did a wonderful job along with the singers Sahithi Chaganti & Mangli.

The trailer of this movie will be launched on 15th December, 2022…

Going with the earlier released promo, it starts off with the lead actor doling out, "If I see a villain in you, you will see a hero in me. But I am a sadist when I am in action". He is also seen taking a toll on the rowdies in the action sequence. On one side, he appeared to be a young and rich business man but on the other side, he is also seen in the slums fighting for water near a water tanker. So, we need to wait and watch to know why he owned a mass avatar being a rich businessman…

Dhamaka movie is helmed by filmmaker Trinadha Rao Nakkina and is bankrolled under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

Other Casting Details Of The Dhamaka Movie:

• Jayaram

• Sachin Khedekar

• Tanikella Bharani

• Rao Ramesh

• Chirag Jani

• Ali

• Praveen

• Hyper Aadi

• Pavitra Lokesh

• Tulasi

• Rajshree Nair

Dhamaka movie will hit the big screens on 23rd December, 2022 on the occasion of the Christmas festival!

Ravi Teja will next begin the shooting for the Tiger Nageswara Rao biopic and Ravanasura movie. Speaking about the Ravanasura film, it is being helmed by Sudheer Varma and is produced by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Megha Akash are the other lead actors of this movie.