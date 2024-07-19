‘Darling’review: A heart-warming journey of love and laughter

Cast: Priyadarshi, Nabha Natesh, Ananya Nagalla, Vishnu Oi, Muralidhar Goud and others

Director: Aswin Raam

DOP: Naresh

Music Director: Vivek Sagar

Producer: K Niranjan Reddy

Rating: 3/5

Produced by Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy, 'Darling' is set for a theatrical release this Friday. Directed by Aswin Raam, 'Darling' stars Priyadarshi, Nabha Natesh, and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles, delivering a refreshing cinematic experience. The promotional content promises the film is filled with comedy, romance, and emotional depth. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story



The story revolves around Raghava (Priyadarshi), a travel advisor whose lifelong dream is to marry a loving woman and honeymoon in Paris. However, his wedding with Nandini (Ananya Nagalla) ends in disaster when she elopes, leaving Raghava heartbroken. In his despair, he meets Anandhi (NabhaNatesh), a spirited woman who encourages him to live life on his terms. Love blossoms between them, and they marry. Raghava's journey takes an unexpected turn when he discovers that Anandhi has multiple split personalities, each requiring closure. The film follows Raghava's determination to support Anandhi and find a happy ending.

Performances



Priyadarshi shines in his role as Raghava, showcasing his versatility in both comedic and emotional scenes. His chemistry with NabhaNatesh is palpable, making their on-screen relationship believable and engaging. NabhaNatesh delivers a standout performance, portraying multiple personalities with finesse and humor. Ananya Nagalla, in her extended cameo, adds depth to the storyline. The supporting cast, including Muralidhar Goud and Vishnu Oi, contribute effectively to the film's narrative.

Technicalities



The technical aspects of 'Darling' complement its engaging storyline. Vivek Sagar's background score enhances the emotional and comedic moments, while the songs are catchy and well-placed. Cinematographer Naresh Ramadurai captures the essence of the film with his visuals, and editor Pradeep E Raghav ensures a smooth narrative flow. The film's 160-minute runtime is filled with entertaining sequences that keep the audience engaged.

Analysis



'Darling' successfully combines humor, romance, and emotional depth to create a heartwarming cinematic experience. Aswin Raam's direction ensures that the film maintains a light-hearted yet meaningful tone throughout. The split personality angle adds an intriguing layer to the story, providing ample opportunities for humor and drama. The film's narrative is well-paced, with the first half setting up the characters and their relationships effectively. The second half delves deeper into the complexities of Anandhi's condition, showcasing Raghava's unwavering support and love.

Overall, 'Darling' is a delightful film that offers a perfect blend of laughter, love, and heartfelt moments. It is a testament to the power of love and determination, making it a must-watch for audiences seeking an uplifting and entertaining cinematic journey.