Darshan Rajendran makes her debut in telugu with ‘Parada’

Praveen Kandregula, the acclaimed director of "Cinema Bandi," is set to deliver another captivating cinematic experience with his second film, "Parada." The movie stars the talented Anupama Parameswaran and revolves around a female-centric storyline.

Darshan Rajendran, known for her performances in "Hrudayam" and "Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hai," marks her entry into Telugu cinema with "Parada." The makers released a special first look introducing her character, 'Amishta.' The first look, presented by the civil engineer, has been well-received for its appeal.

In a special video shared by the makers, Darshan Rajendran beautifully embodies the character of 'Amishta.' The video concludes with Darshan's intriguing dialogue, "What boys can't do, what girls can do is have children," sparking curiosity about her role. The visuals, music, and production values are top-notch, promising an extraordinary cinematic experience.





Ananda Media makes its grand entry into the Telugu film industry with this debut production, spearheaded by Vijay Donkada along with Srinivasulu PV and Sridhar Makkuva. The film's first look and concept video have already garnered a tremendous response from audiences.



Director Praveen Kandregula expressed his excitement about completing the shoot successfully, stating, “I am thrilled that we have completed the shooting successfully. I am eagerly waiting for the moment when the hardship will come to life.”

Producer Vijay Donkada shared his enthusiasm as well, saying, "As we move one step closer to the release, we are waiting for the audience to experience the world we have created. We made this film with a lot of passion. We are confident that 'Parada' will leave a lasting impression on the audience."

Apart from Anupama Parameswaran and Darshan Rajendran, the film also has popular actress Sangeeta. Shot in stunning locations across Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and various villages with music composed by Gopi Sundar and cinematography by Mridul Sujith Sen, "Parada" promises to be a visual and auditory treat. Dharmendra Kakarala handles the editing, ensuring a seamless narrative flow.