'Dasara' Day-4 Collections in Nizam

The latest release of Natural Star Nani, "Dasara," is doing exceptionally well at the box office. The film, directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

On its fourth day, the movie collected a solid share of Rs. 3.95 crores in the Nizam region, bringing its total earnings in the area to nearly Rs. 18.3 crores (including Gross Total). However, the actual test for the film will begin today.

SLV Cinemas produced this action drama, with Deekshith Shetty, Purnaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and others playing significant roles. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for the movie.