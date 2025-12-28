Deve Gowda declares independent contest in local elections

Bengaluru: In a significant political development, JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda on Friday clarified that his party will contest the upcoming local body elections independently, distancing itself from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, BJP’s state president BY Vijayendra claimed that the BJP would come to power in the upcoming state elections solely on its strength. The statements have sparked questions about the future of the alliance between BJP and JD(S), raising doubts about whether cracks are beginning to appear in the ruling coalition.

Speaking to the media, HD Deve Gowda stated that JD(S) would contest all local body elections independently, without any alliance with the BJP. He emphasized that his party had always fought elections on its own strength and would continue to do so in the future.

“We have contested Lok Sabha, Assembly, and Council elections in alliance with BJP in the past. However, for the upcoming local body elections, JD(S) will fight alone. I have no questions to raise about what BJP’s state president has said,” Deve Gowda asserted.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, JD(S) formed an alliance with the BJP and became part of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance). However, this new development indicates that JD(S) intends to go solo in the upcoming local body elections.

BY Vijayendra, the BJP’s state president, has expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power in the next assembly elections on its own strength, without relying on any alliances. Referring to the recent victory in four taluka panchayat elections, Vijayendra stated, “As soon as we take control of the town panchayats, we will also secure power in the state assembly elections on our own.”

This statement by Vijayendra has sparked speculation that the BJP is moving towards breaking the alliance with JD(S) before the 2028 assembly elections. Vijayendra’s confidence in the BJP’s individual strength has further fueled the notion that the party is preparing for an independent campaign in the state, without JD(S) support.

Although JD(S) and BJP formed an alliance in 2018, the relationship between the two parties has often been seen as uneasy. While JD(S) leaders have repeatedly expressed their support for the alliance, the BJP’s state leadership has not always been fully on board. Despite several meetings, there has been little concrete action to jointly challenge the opposition or build a robust alliance against the Congress.

Political analysts have long speculated that the BJP and JD(S) alliance is more of a convenience than a well-coordinated partnership. Despite the formal alliance, there has been little collaborative effort in fighting the opposition. Meetings between the two parties often end up being limited to brief discussions, leaving much to be desired in terms of solid political strategy.

With both parties now gearing up for the upcoming local body elections independently, the future of their relationship remains uncertain. The move by JD(S) to contest alone in local elections signals a growing distance from the BJP, and this could have significant implications for the 2028 state elections.

In the backdrop of these developments, JD(S) and BJP’s uneasy alliance faces a critical juncture. The party’s joint efforts in the past have often been overshadowed by their individual agendas, and the latest statements suggest that both parties may now be preparing for a full-fledged rivalry, especially as the 2024 and 2028 elections approach.

The coming months will determine whether the JD(S) and BJP will continue to hold the fragile alliance together or if they will chart their own separate courses, potentially leading to a more competitive political landscape in Karnataka.