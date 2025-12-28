Crimes marginally down in Warangal

Hanumakonda: “Crimesare under control within the Warangal Police Commissionerate limits due to coordinated efforts by officers and staff,” said Warangal Police Commissioner Sun Preet Singh after sharing the Warangal Police Commissionerate Annual Report on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner shared details related to law and order. “Compared to the previous year, crime increased marginally by 0.53%. While 14,412 cases were registered last year, 14,456 cases were recorded in 2025,” he said.

Among the registered cases: Murder for gain included four cases, highway robberies has three, robberies recorded were 16, and 355 theft cases were recorded.

Meanwhile, a total of 36 murders were also recorded.

In cases related to outraging modesty, 145 cases were registered last year, while 132 cases were reported this year. Dowry deaths and domestic violence cases have declined. However, POCSO cases increased from 364 last year to 405 this year, the Commissioner stated.

Crimes against women showed a decline of 3.6%. While 1,504 cases were registered last year, only 1,453 cases were reported this year.

During the year, 195 cases were registered under NDPS Act, with 482 persons arrested. Drugs worth`8.62 crore, including 1,700 kg of ganja, were seized.

Regarding theft cases, 14 inter-state gangs were busted. In 33 cases, 52 accused were arrested. The CCS wing recovered stolen property worth`79 lakh in 84 theft cases.

In 1,424 traffic accident cases, 430 people lost their lives and 1,446 were seriously injured. A total of 34,282 drunk-and-drive cases were registered, and 887 offenders were sentenced to jail. A total of 630 cybercrime cases were registered.