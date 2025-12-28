No brokerage for implementing welfare schemes: MLA Naini

Hanumakonda: WarangalWest MLA Naini Rajender Reddy stated that since being elected as an MLA, government welfare schemes are being implemented in the constituency without any scope for influence, recommendations, or a middlemen system.

On Friday, at his camp office in Balasamudram, Hanumakonda, the MLA distributed cheques worth ₹84,09,744 under the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes to 84 beneficiaries belonging to Kazipet and Hanumakonda mandals.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that after the Congress came to power, the direction of governance in the state has completely changed.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, development and welfare are being implemented in a balanced manner.

He stated that schemes which were once limited during the previous regime are now reaching every eligible poor family.

He further said that the Congress government is working with the sole objective of delivering justice to the people. Ensuring that benefits reach every beneficiary directly is a major achievement of the Congress government. Welfare of the poor, women, and minorities remains the core political agenda of the Congress Party, and upholding the trust of the people is the primary responsibility of the government, MLA Naini Rajender Reddy affirmed.