Dasara: Nani's first $2M earner, worldwide gross of 110 Cr in 12 days

"Dasara," starring actor Nani, has achieved a significant milestone by joining the $2 million club in the USA, which is the first time for the actor to accomplish this feat.

The movie has grossed a total of 110 crores worldwide in just 12 days. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the distributor's share for the first 12 days is estimated to be around 42 crore, and it is expected to reach the 50 crore mark soon.

Despite recent movie releases failing to impress the audience, "Dasara" performed decently well over the weekend. In some areas, it even outperformed fresh releases. In the Nizam area alone, the movie grossed an impressive 42 crore so far, which is a remarkable achievement.

With "Dasara," Nani has proven that he can excel in any role and surprised everyone with his rugged look and amazing performance. The movie has elevated his stardom to another level and has become his biggest earner to date. This is also the highest-ever grosser for a debutant.

The film's writer and director, Srikanth Odela, received appreciation for his wonderful writing and masterful direction. Actress Keerthy Suresh played a meaty role, and the story revolves around her character, which earned her a good name for her performance as Vennela, following her acclaimed role in "Mahanati."

Producer Sudhakar Cherukuri is delighted with the success of the film, which marks his first blockbuster. As a token of appreciation, he gifted his director with a BMW car and presented gold coins to his technicians.