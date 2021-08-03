Date locked for Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake

Sankranthi 2022 is going to witness a bunch of interesting releases. Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak is also going to release around the same time. Pawan Kalyan and Rana are playing the lead roles in the movie. Touted to be the remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the film has multiple interesting elements. Thaman is the music director.



Sharing an update about the film regarding the film's first single, the makers wrote, "Gear up for the Biggest Battle of Self-Esteem, #ProductionNo12 in theatres 12 Jan 2022 ⭐🔥 Be ready to experience the FIRST SINGLE veryy soonnn 🎶



With this, the official release date is out. The makers earlier confirmed that the movie will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2021 and have given the date as well.



More details about the movie will be out soon.