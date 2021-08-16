Date locked for 'Bangarraju' shooting

Tollywood king Nagarjuna is all set to come up with the much-awaited sequel of a superhit film, 'Soggade Chinni Nayana'. Titled as 'Bangarraju', Kalyan Krishna is helming this project.



The expectations are sky-high in this movie. The film was supposed to go on a roll a long time ago but got delayed because of the pandemic and Nagarjuna is all set to kick start the shooting of 'Bangarraju' from the 20th of this month. It seems like Nagarjuna doesn't want to compromise in terms of the quality of the film. The art director has erected a huge set for the shooting of the film. Just like 'Soggade Chinni Nayana', 'Bangarraju' will also have a village backdrop. Rumors are rife that Naga Chaitanya is playing a key role in the film.



It seems like 'Uppena' beauty Krithi Shetty is romancing Naga Chaitanya in the film. Nagarjuna himself is bankrolling this project under his home production banner. Anup Rubens is composing tunes for the project.

