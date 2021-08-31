Date locked for Chiru's meeting with AP CM

We already knew that Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to attend a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy very soon. A bunch of Tollywood celebrities are also going to accompany Chiranjeevi in the meeting.



The date is finally locked for the meeting. Chiru and Jagan will have a meeting on September 4th. Chiru will be discussing several important topics like flexible ticket pricing at the cinema halls, subsidies for theater management, tax exemption for distributors etc. Some of the upcoming Telugu much-awaited movies like Love Story, Acharya, Akhanda, etc are holding backs the release dates just because of the ticket pricing restrictions in AP.



If Jagan accepts to allow flexible ticket pricing and also relaxes the night curfew regulations, we can expect some more Telugu biggies to release in theaters. However, it all depends on Jagan's decision after the meeting.