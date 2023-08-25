Date locked for Ram-Boyapati’s ‘Skanda’ pre-release thunder

Renowned director Boyapati Sreenu and the energetic actor Ram Pothineni are presently busy with “Skanda,” a high-energy action entertainer slated for a massive release in cinemas on September 15, 2023. Recently, producers have officially unveiled plans for a pre-release thunder set to release on August 26, 2023, with the announcement made through a striking new poster.

Within this ambitious cinematic venture, Sreeleela takes on the role of Ram Pothineni’s love interest, while Saiee Manjrekar also takes on a significant character. The film’s multi-language release across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi has been confirmed. Backed by the production prowess of Srinivasaa Chitturi from Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the movie boasts a captivating musical score by Thaman.