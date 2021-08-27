Delay in Maestro's OTT premiere

Young hero Nithiin is currently busy working on the promotions of Maestro. The film unit is planning to release the movie soon. As per the initial reports, the film was supposed to have a grand release on 9th September but there seems to be a delay.

The makers of Maestro reportedly requested team the officials at Disney+ Hotstar to postpone their film to avoid a clash with the other films releasing on the same day. A lot of films are releasing in theatres and on the OTT platforms on 9th September.

If the reports are true, Disney+ Hotstar will premiere 'Maestro' on 17th September. Most likely, there will be no change in the film's release date.

Maestro is a remake of the Hindi thriller, Andhadhun. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, 'Maestro' has Nabha Natesh as the heroine. Tamannaah is playing a very important role in the film.