‘Devara: Part 1’set for grand OTT release

The much-celebrated blockbuster Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, is all set for its highly anticipated OTT debut this week. Directed by Koratala Siva, this film has made waves at the box office and is now ready to reach a wider audience through Netflix. Streaming begins on November 8, 2024, with the film available in all major Indian languages, further broadening its appeal.

The movie stars Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor in the female lead role, while Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of the antagonist. With Netflix's release, fans are excited to see if Devara can outshine its theatrical performance in the streaming world.

Alongside the lead cast, Devara boasts a talented ensemble featuring Srikanth, Ajay, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, TarakaPonnada, and others, adding depth to this powerful story. Produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, the film also showcases a compelling soundtrack by Anirudh Ravichander, promising an immersive and thrilling experience for viewers tuning in on OTT.







