‘Devara’ team celebrates Janhvi Kapoor’s b’day in style

Janhvi Kapoor, the Bollywood sensation, is all set to make her Tollywood debut in 'Devara: Part 1.' Directed by Koratala Shiva and featuring Jr NTR as the male lead, the action epic has created immense anticipation among fans. The film is slated for a multi-language release on October 10, 2024.



As Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her birthday today, the 'Devara' team decided to treat her fans with a special surprise. They released a dedicated birthday poster that captures Janhvi's timeless beauty, showcasing her in traditional attire with a radiant smile that lights up the screen.





This debut in Tollywood is just the beginning for Janhvi Kapoor, as she is set to assume the lead role in Ram Charan's upcoming venture as well. The actress has garnered significant attention and excitement from Telugu audiences, who are eagerly anticipating the diverse opportunities that the Tollywood industry will present to her in the days ahead.

As the birthday surprise adds to the excitement surrounding 'Devara: Part 1,' Janhvi Kapoor's journey in Telugu cinema promises to bring a fresh and dynamic presence to the industry, creating waves of anticipation among fans and film enthusiasts alike.