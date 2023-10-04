‘Devara’ update: Director Siva Koratala confirms two parts for this NTR-starrer; reveals the release date of frst part

Jr NTR’s upcoming film, “Devara,” which is helmed by Koratala Siva, has been receiving a lot of hype from fans and movie lovers from all around. The film is said to be an action thriller, which also marks the Telugu film debut of Jahnvi Kapoor. The film also features Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj, Narain, and more in prominent roles. The film is said to tell the tales of the coastal areas of the country.

In the latest update related to the film, director Koratala Siva has taken to social media to announce that the film will be released in two parts. He said that the film is about the ‘forgotten lands of coastal India, and that the canvas is too big.’ He also revealed that as they were making the film, the canvas just grew bigger and bigger. Each character has their own importance, and needs to be explored and established in detail. This necessitates that the film be released in two parts. The “Janatha Garage” helmer also announced that the first part of the film will be released on April 5th 2024. The details regarding the second part is under wrap.

