‘Devera’ shooting update: High-octane underwater action sequence in making

“Devera” shooting is going on a high pace. A crazy underwater sequence is being canned on NTR and the actor has trained himself to shoot these underwater sequences which are going to play a key role on the film.



“Devara” is one of the most awaited films as NTR has joined hands with Koratala Siva after the blockbuster “Janata Garage.” The film is being made on a massive note and it marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor in Telugu. Though she didn’t participated in the shoot till date, the first look poster revealed by the team created much require buzz on her character in the film.

Well, the latest update is that the shooting of the film is going on in a specially erected set. A crazy underwater sequence is being canned on NTR as per the news from the sets. NTR has trained himself to shoot these underwater sequences which are going to be a key. The director is wrapping up the action part of this film so that the tech team has ample time to work on the VFX. “Devara” is a period drama and showcases NTR in multiple roles as per the gossip. The film’s music is composed by south sensation Anirudh.