Deyyam & Ishq to replace Love Story & Tuck Jagadish

Tollywood: With the reports coming in that the government of Telangana might put restrictions on occupancy in the cinema theatres, films like Love Story and Tuck Jagadish got postponed. With two slots empty at the box-office, two films already filled them.

Love Story was supposed to get a grand release on 16th of this month. Now, Ram Gopal Varma's Deyyam is going to get a release on this day. The film was initially titled Patta Pagalu and then they changed it later. Dr Rajasekhar plays the lead role in the film.

On the other hand, Tuck Jagadish was supposed to get a grand release on 23rd of this month. But, the film was postponed and Malayalam film Ishq remake is going to have a release on the same day. Teja Sajja and Priya Prakash Varrier plays the lead roles in the movie.