‘Dhamaka Song’ raises the bar on Vishwak’s ‘Family Dhamaka’
Actor-filmmaker Vishwak Sen is all set to make his OTT debut with Aha’s game show, “Family Dhamaka.” The popular OTT platform launched the promo music video, titled ‘Dhamaka Song’ last night. The song has been composed by Leon James who has also crooned the song with abundant energy.
The Dhamaka Song music video also features Vishwak Sen’s fun and friendly interactions with the show’s participants representing various families. On the whole, the promo video assures that the show is going to be a full-on fun ride. Vishwak also showcases his dancing skills, as he grooves to the moves composed by choreographer Udhay Kavuri. Purna Chari has penned the song.
The ‘Family Dhamaka’ show has been inspired by the superhit game show ‘Family Fortunes’. Fremantle has produced the Telugu version, which will start streaming on Aha very soon.