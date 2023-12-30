Dhanush’s ‘Captain Miller’ all set to hit screens on Jan 12

The highly-anticipated Pan-India film "Captain Miller," featuring National Award-winning superstar Dhanush and directed by Arun Matheswaran, has successfully completed all formalities, including censor certification, receiving a U/A rating. The makers have officially announced a worldwide theatrical release for the film on January 12th, aligning with the festive occasion of Pongal. The strategic release during the extended Sankranti holidays is expected to capitalize on the festive fervor.

"Captain Miller" is a period action drama set in the pre-independence era, promising to captivate audiences across all age groups. Presented by T.G. Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, the film boasts a high budget and is poised to deliver an engaging cinematic experience.

The music for "Captain Miller" is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, with the first two songs garnering an enthusiastic response. The teaser of the film has already created a sensation, adding to the excitement surrounding its release.

Co-produced by G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth, the movie features Priyanka Mohan as the lead actress, Sundeep Kishan in an extended cameo, and Dr Shiva Rajkumar in a pivotal role. The cinematography is handled by Siddhartha Nuni, with GV Prakash Kumar also serving as the music director. T Ramalingam is credited as the production designer.

Notably, Madhan Karky, known for his work on major films such as the Baahubali franchise, RRR, and Pushpa, has penned the dialogues for the Tamil version of "Captain Miller." Editing responsibilities are handled by Nagooran. "Captain Miller" is set to release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages, promising a grand cinematic experience for audiences across India.