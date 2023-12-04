‘Dhootha’ stays top on Amazon Prime Video platform

“Dhootha,” which has been recently released in Amazon Prime Video is the OTT debut of Naga Chaitanya and Vikram K Kumar. It is a suspense thriller with supernatural elements. The series focuses on the events unfolding in the life of a renowned journalist, Sagar, played by Naga Chaitanya.

The series digs into the traditional good journalist vs bad journalist debate. It also depicts the various issues faced by journalists. The dramatic aspects of the show are being lauded by one and all. “Dhootha” is engaging audience with its investigative storyline.

The web show is creating buzz on the digital platform with a record number of views. Currently, it stays top on Prime Video platform. The presence of Naga Chaitanya in the lead role surely doubled the impact. “Dhootha” also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Pasupathy, Ravindra Vijay, and others in key roles. Sharrath Marar of NorthStar Entertainment produced this eight-episode series.