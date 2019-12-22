Did Ashok Galla refuse 'Iddari...'?

According to industry sources, debutant actor Ashok Galla, nephew of superstar Mahesh Babu, has reportedly declined to do 'Iddari Lokam Okkate,' which is now getting ready for release with Raj Tarun and Shalini in the lead.

"No doubt, Ashok Galla wanted to work with Dil Raju since he has respect for him. But he wasn't sure whether love story 'Iddari...' would be an ideal launch for him.

Even though the film was launched with much fanfare by Mahesh Babu and others, Ashok wanted to do a commercial film and walked out," says an industry source and adds "Interestingly, Dil Raju himself admitted at the pre-release event of 'Iddari Lokam.....' two days ago that he got disconnected with the first half and later suggested corrections and re-shoots and now the film has become a safe bet,"

Probably, the son of business tycoon and Guntur Parliamentarian (MP) Jayadev Galla, judged it right and preferred to do a hero-centric film to arrive in T-town with a bang.

He chose to work with young director Sriram Adittya, who made films like 'Bhale Manchi Roju,' 'Samanthakamani' and 'DevaDas.' These films were both critically acclaimed and well-received.

Apart from a new director, the grandson of superstar Krishna, roped in his parents to produce the big ticket film.

He will be romancing glam diva Niddhi Agarwal in this movie which began shooting in November-end.

Apparently, Mahesh's sister (Ashok's mother) Padmavathi Galla will back the project under the banner of Amar Raja Media & Entertainment.

To live up to the lineage of superstar Krishna and Mahesh Babu, Ashok seems to have resolved to make a splash as action hero than a soft lover boy.