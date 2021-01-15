Dil Raju deducts 20 lakhs from Shruti Haasan's remuneration?

We already knew that the makers of power star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie 'Vakeel Saab' have roped in Shruti Haasan to play the female lead in the movie at the last minute of the shooting.

Though the rumours are saying that the actress is going to play the female lead in the movie, rumours are coming out that she is going to play a guest appearance in the flashback episodes of the film. During the covid-19 lockdown, the shooting got affected and the shooting schedules of all the actors also got changed.

So, Dil Raju on the other hand then Raju tried hard to bring both the actors on the sets but the call sheets got scattered because of the break. Later, the shooting got planned keeping Pawan Kalyan's busy schedule in the mind. The producers have removed the dance number between Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Hassan and thus the screentime of the actress is also reduced. So, Dil Raju has reduced Shruti Hasan's paycheck as well.

Dil Raju has reportedly reduced to the remuneration of Shruti Hassan. It seems like nearly 20 lakhs got deducted from Shruti Hassan's remuneration.