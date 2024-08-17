Dil Raju lauds ‘Revu’ ahead of Aug 23 release

  • Menu
The highly anticipated film Revu, starring Vamsi Ram Pendyal, Ajay, Swathi Bheemireddy, and Epuri Hari, is set for a theatrical release on August 23.

The highly anticipated film Revu, starring Vamsi Ram Pendyal, Ajay, Swathi Bheemireddy, and Epuri Hari, is set for a theatrical release on August 23. Produced by Dr. Murali Ginjupalli and Naveen Parupalli, and directed by Harinath Puli, the film's trailer was recently launched with Dil Raju as the chief guest.

Dil Raju lauded the film’s concept, noting the challenges newcomers face in the industry. Other industry veterans, including director Kodanda Ramireddy and journalist Prabhu, also praised the film, highlighting its potential despite a modest budget.

They emphasized that Revu showcases the creativity and hard work of the entire team, and expressed confidence in its success. The film is expected to resonate with audiences, particularly for its authentic portrayal of the lives of fishermen. Revu is set to make a significant impact upon its release.

