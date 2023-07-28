‘Dil’ Raju to contest as Film Chamber President

As the highly anticipated Film Chamber elections draw near, renowned producer Dil Raju has taken a significant step, making a noteworthy announcement. Dil Raju is contesting for the position of Film Chamber President and has revealed the details of his panel members for the upcoming elections.

In a press meet held, Dil Raju expressed his vision for the Film Chamber and emphasised the importance of collective efforts in nurturing the Telugu film fraternity. He conveyed that his main objective is not to engage in criticism or power struggles but to work towards the overall welfare and progress of the industry.

In the wake of his steadfast decision, Dil Raju has garnered immense support from his colleagues and industry persons. During the elections, he secured a significant majority, with approximately 70% of prominent film producers and 30% of smaller-scale producers endorsing his candidature.

As the Film Chamber elections draw to a close, Dil Raju's notable initiative will undoubtedly leave a positive impact, inspiring other members to work collectively towards the advancement and prosperity of the Telugu film industry.

The Film Chamber elections have become a significant moment for the Telugu film industry, with Dil Raju's decision to contest the elections capturing everyone's attention. His unwavering commitment to the welfare of the industry, irrespective of his position, sets an admirable example of dedication and unity.