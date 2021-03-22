Dil Raju to launch this comedian as a director?

Tollywood: Ace producer Dil Raju is now busy lining up interesting projects. The producer wants to have a bunch or big budget as well as some small budget movies in his pipeline.



On this note, Dil Raju is going to introduce a noted Telugu comedian as a director. Venu is a well-known comedian who is known for his roles in movies like Munna, Mahanubhavudu, and Nannu Dochukunduvate. Now, the actor is going to wield the megaphone for a movie very soon. Apparently, Venu has impressed Dil Raju with his script and got him on board as a producer. Dil Raju made a few corrections and okayed the final script. The movie will be officially announced very soon.

Touted to be a low-budget movie, more details about the lead cast and crew will get released in a couple of days. Dil Raju is now focused on two projects which are 'Vakeel Saab' and 'Paagal' which will get released on 9th April and 1st May respectively.