Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Dil Raju to launch this comedian as a director?

Dil Raju and Venu
x

Dil Raju and Venu

Highlights

Ace producer Dil Raju is now busy lining up interesting projects.

Tollywood: Ace producer Dil Raju is now busy lining up interesting projects. The producer wants to have a bunch or big budget as well as some small budget movies in his pipeline.

On this note, Dil Raju is going to introduce a noted Telugu comedian as a director. Venu is a well-known comedian who is known for his roles in movies like Munna, Mahanubhavudu, and Nannu Dochukunduvate. Now, the actor is going to wield the megaphone for a movie very soon. Apparently, Venu has impressed Dil Raju with his script and got him on board as a producer. Dil Raju made a few corrections and okayed the final script. The movie will be officially announced very soon.

Touted to be a low-budget movie, more details about the lead cast and crew will get released in a couple of days. Dil Raju is now focused on two projects which are 'Vakeel Saab' and 'Paagal' which will get released on 9th April and 1st May respectively.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X