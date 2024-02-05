Dil Raju unveils Chaithanya Rao’s ‘Sharathulu Varthisthayi’ teaser

The teaser for Chaitanya Rao’s “Sharatulu Varthisthay” was released by star producer Dil Raju in Hyderabad. The film “Sharathulu Varthisthay,” starring Chaitanya Rao and Bhoomi Shetty and directed by Kumaraswamy (Akshara), is produced by Nagarjuna Samala, Srish Kumar Gunda, and Dr. Krishnakanth Chittajallu under the Star Light Studios banner. It is getting ready for its theatrical release soon. The event saw the presence of director Venu Udugula and Mamidi Harikrishna as guests.

Producer Dil Raju stated, “I came into contact with Mamidi Harikrishna when I made ‘Balagam.’ They once took me to Ravindra Bharati and showed me the training programs they conduct. It was gratifying to learn about the training and other programs provided by the cultural department for those aspiring to enter the film industry. We provide opportunities to writers and directors who approach us, but they have initiated excellent training programs. They developed a great concept and made the movie ‘Sharatulu Warthisai.’ I have seen the song and the teaser. It is well filmed, capturing the essence of Telangana even more than ‘Balagam’ did. I believe this will be a successful movie. Best wishes to the team.”

Hero Chaitanya Rao said, “It is difficult for a good small film to reach theatres, but we are receiving support from notable individuals like Trivikram, Shekhar Kammula, Dil Raju, and Venu Udugula. I am from Karimnagar. As an actor growing in the industry, returning to Karimnagar to shoot a film felt like an accomplishment. Director Kumaraswamy makes his mark with ‘Sharathulu Varthisthay.’ Creating a film that appeals to everyone while incorporating commercial elements into a sensitive story is not easy. Kumaraswamy will undoubtedly create more significant works after this film. ‘Sharathulu Varthisthay’ will soon hit the theaters. Best wishes.”

Producer Dr. Krishnakanth Chittajallu said, “Our hero’s character in this movie will resemble a combination of Chanakya and Chandragupta. He enjoys time with his girlfriend before marriage and takes on his family responsibilities after marriage stepping forward to solve a societal problem. Our director Kumaraswamy has beautifully crafted every character. The movie ensures you feel entertained throughout without a dull moment.”



