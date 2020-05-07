Dil Raju's expectations on Pawan Kalyan!

Tollywood: Dil Raju is the first producer who actually convinced Pawan Kalyan for making a comeback in the movies. Successfully, project Vakeel Saab took shape and hit the floors. Interestingly, Dil Raju offered a remuneration on a daily basis for Pawan Kalyan. For over 30 days, Pawan offered a remuneration of 1.5 crores for Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyan is also happy that he gets a good amount. Pawan joined the team and finished the shoot for more than 20 days. There is still the shoot is pending for almost 10 days. With the situations around the country, the film industry is suffering huge losses. The producers are asking the heroes to cut down the remuneration.

Dil Raju put his expectations on Pawan Kalyan that he will be considerate and reduces his remuneration for the rest of ten days. But, we have to see what Pawan has in store to offer the producer.