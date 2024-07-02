Dilraju Productions announces new film ‘Janaka AitheGanaka’starring Suhas

Prestigious production house Dilraju Productions, known for their historic hit "Balagam," is currently busy with multiple film projects. The banner, which has a history of encouraging young talents, has teamed up with versatile actor Suhas for its fourth production. The project, which was launched in December last year, features the stunning Sankeertana Vipin as the female lead.

Producers Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy are bankrolling the film, which is presented by Shirish. Notably, Sandeep Reddy Bandla, known for his work as the dialogue writer for "Salaar," will direct the film. Today, the team revealed the film’s intriguing title: "Janaka Aithe Ganaka." They also announced that the teaser will be released on July 4th.

In their announcement, the makers wrote, "Aanandham - Pattalenantha, Baadhalu - Cheppukolenantha, Navvulu - Aapukolenantha. Teaser On July 4th." Alongside this, the first look of the film, a family-entertaining court drama, was unveiled. The poster features Suhas holding a slate with the film’s title, looking at it with one eye. The background includes symbolic elements like a Lady Justice statue, a child’s school bag, a school bus, and a teddy bear, hinting at the movie’s family and children-centric themes.

Suhas, who has been achieving back-to-back successes, is set to entertain audiences once again with "Janaka Aithe Ganaka." The film promises a unique storyline and is expected to have a grand release in theaters soon. The cinematography is handled by Sai Sriram, while the music is composed by Vijay Bulganin, known for his sensational work in "Baby."