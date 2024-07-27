Director Adhyanth Harsha shared insights about ‘Viraaji’

Actor Varun Sandesh is set to make waves with his latest project, "Viraaji," which is scheduled for release on August 2nd. This film marks the directorial debut of Adhyanth Harsha and is produced by Mahendra Nath Kondla under the M3 Media banner in collaboration with Maha Movies.

In a recent media interaction, Adhyanth Harsha shared insights about his journey and the film. Originally from Nellore and with a background in Biotechnology and Neuroscience, Harsha shifted his focus to filmmaking after completing his studies abroad. He created several short films and an independent project before pitching "Viraaji," which was well-received by producer Mahendra Nath.

Harsha envisioned Varun Sandesh for the lead role of Andy, a character he felt suited Sandesh’s background and mannerisms. The story revolves around ten individuals who find themselves trapped in a deserted madhouse, only to discover their car missing and no mobile signal. Andy, portrayed by Sandesh, plays a key role in the unfolding drama.

Harsha detailed the meticulous planning involved in the film's production, from pre-production to post-production, ensuring a comprehensive approach to every shot. The film also addresses contemporary social issues under the guise of a suspense thriller.

Varun Sandesh, after viewing the film's preview, expressed his emotional connection to the project, highlighting its theatrical value. With music composed by Paul and strong performances from the cast, "Viraaji" is poised to offer a fresh cinematic experience.