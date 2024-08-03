Director Apsar Wins Praise For Shivam Bhaje

Tollywood is abuzz with new talent, and young director Apsar is leading the charge. Following the success of his debut film Gandharwa, which wowed audience with its innovative anti-aging concept, Apsar has come up with his second directorial venture, Shivam Bhaje, starring Ashwin Babu. The film, which was released recently received a positive response across the board.

Anticipation was high for this movie, especially given the success of Ashwin Babu’s previous film, Hidimba. Shivam Bhaje is presented as a new-age divine suspense thriller, and it successfully delivers on its intriguing premise, providing ample thrills and engaging moments.

Apsar’s directorial vision shines through, maintaining tension and engagement throughout. The divine theme is thoughtfully developed, with key references that enhance the narrative significantly.

With this film, Apsar has once again demonstrated his ability to tackle complex subjects with skill. His writing and direction continue to earn widespread praise.

While the movie was produced by Maheshwar Reddy, Mythri Movie Makers released it.