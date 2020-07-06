Director gives update on Allu Arjun's ICON

Venu Sriram is the popular director in Telugu film industry. The young filmmaker made his debut with the film Oh My Friend. Later, he did MCA and is currently busy with the works of Pink Remake, titled Vakeel Saab, with Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.

Allu Arjun liked a script narrated by Venu Sriram and it is titled ICON. ICON is a film that Venu wrote right after completion of MCA. Allu Arjun accepted the film but multiple delays stopped the film from going forward.

Now, the latest reports reveal that the project is very much happening. Director Venu Sriram confirmed that the film is taking place without any further delays. He told that his next film is ICON which begins after he wraps up the film Vakeel Saab.