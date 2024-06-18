Director Teja unveils title logo for ‘Police Vari Heccharika’

The title logo for the upcoming film "Police Vari Heccharika" was officially unveiled by renowned director Teja on Tuesday. The film, directed by Babji and produced by Belli Janardhan under the Tulika Tanishk Creations banner, has already generated considerable buzz.



At the unveiling event, director Teja praised the film's title, highlighting its mass appeal. "A movie's title plays a crucial role in attracting audiences to theaters. 'Police Vari Heccharika' is a powerful, compelling title that will draw people in. I believe this title will contribute significantly to the film's success," Teja remarked.

Producer Belli Janardhan expressed his excitement about Teja's involvement in the film's promotion. "We are thrilled to have our film's publicity initiated by a successful director like Teja. It’s a positive omen for us," Janardhan said, indicating his optimism about the film's prospects.

Director Babji provided an update on the film's production status. "We have completed shooting in some of the most scenic locations across the two Telugu states. Currently, we are in the post-production phase, ensuring everything is perfect before the release," he stated.

"Police Vari Heccharika" promises to be an engaging mass entertainer, and with its intriguing title and promising direction, it is poised to attract a wide audience. The film is expected to release later this year, with fans eagerly awaiting further announcements.