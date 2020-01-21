Disco Raja 'Freak Out' Song Is Out…

Our dear mass maharaja Ravi Teja is back with a bang… He is ready to hit the screens with his latest movie 'Disco Raja' on 24th January, 2020. This movie is a sci-fi action film which is directed by VI Anand.

The trailer of this movie has created a buzz on the internet with Ravi Teja's superb action and fantabulous dialogue delivery. As the release date is nearing, the makers have fast-forwarded their promotions.

A few minutes ago, they have released the 'Freak Out' video song and made the audience to freak out to the most… Have a look!

The song is very peppy and foot-tapping too. The song includes amazing dialogues by Ravi Teja. Those stylish fights and disco dancing moves made the audience raise the expectations on the movie.

Disco Raja is produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments banner. Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh and Tanya Hope are roped into play as female leads in this movie.









Till the release of the movie, enjoy the 'Freak Out' song my dear buddies…