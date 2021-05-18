Dispute between Venu Sriram and Dil Raju?

Venu Sriram is one of the successful directors in Tollywood now. With the film Vakeel Saab, the director has earned a very good name at the box office. He is also called as Mass God by Pawan Kalyan fans. Dil Raju who produced Venu's three films is in plans to do another film with the director. However, there is no clarity on the same now. The buzz is that both are not in good terms.

Venu Sriram is currently working on a couple of scripts and he is not happy with the project that is being planned in Dil Raju production, says the reports. The buzz is that Venu Sriram walked out of the film and the project is in a dilemma now. There are reports that Venu is unhappy with the remuneration he was paid for Vakeel Saab and there are other issues.

As of now, there is no confirmation on these speculations either from the director or the producer. However, we have to see how things will proceed further.