Dr. Rajendra Prasad Released "Constable" trailer

"Constable" is a thriller film directed by Aryan Subhan and produced by Balagam Jagadish, starring Varun Sandesh and Madhulika Varanasi under the banner of Jagruthi Movie Makers. The trailer launch of this film was held on Sunday at AAA Multiplex Theater in Ameerpet, Hyderabad. Senior actor Dr. Rajendra Prasad was the chief guest and released the trailer.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Rajendra Prasad said, "I have also played police roles in the past. However, those roles were mainly comedy and serious. But the content of this film is in line with today's trend. I think Varun Sandesh will also be comfortable in his role."

Guests Telangana Cultural Department Director Mamidi Harikrishna and actor Shiva Reddy said, "Films with content are of utmost importance today. The audience is fascinated by such films. We know how hard the police work for our safety. They wished that this film, which was made by selecting such a story, would achieve great success."

Hero Varun Sandesh said.. I have been known as a lover boy till now. However, I am trying to select different roles and act. When director Aryan Subhan told me this story, I was confident that I could imagine the character of a constable and did this film. I was very happy when the movie team said that my role was good along with the film. I am sure that it will live up to our expectations.

Film producer Balagam Jagadish said, "We made this film believing in the content. We thought of seven to eight heroes for this story. However, we approached Varun Sandesh and said that it would be better. He liked the story and made this film. We made this film by combining the message with the theme of how a person is insulted."

Director Aryan Subhan said.. It will be a film that will change the careers of all of us. It will also be a comeback film for Varun Sandesh. It has four songs like Aani Muthyaal. Gaddar Narsanna sang the song about the constable wonderfully. Also, famous lyricist Chandrabose has sung another song. It is a film with commercial elements along with a message. It is a film that reminds us of responsibilities and touches the hearts. He said that our film, which has been seen by all the police families, will earn a lot of money.

Also present at the event were film heroine Madhulika Varanasi, Varun Sandesh Satimani Vithika, cameraman Hazrat Vali, music director Subhash Anand, singer Gaddar Narsanna, Dice Art Films head Harsha, actor Duvvasi Mohan, actresses Kalpana, Teju, Bhavana, Nitya and others. Three Real Constables were felicitated at the same event.

I was supposed to attend this event but due to some unavoidable reasons, I am unable to come. It is really a great pleasure for us to make a film on our constables and to give the title Constable. All the best to the team and my blessings to Dice Arts, who are organizing the event. This is your City Commissioner CV Anand