‘Drohi’ set to premiere for Rs 112 on National Cinema Day (Oct 13) at multiplex

“Drohi” directed by Vijay Pendurty, is a crime thriller. Good Fellow Media, Wednesday Entertainments, Play Wood Creations are jointly producing the film. The film is scheduled to be released on October 13th, and on that day, as a special offer for movie enthusiasts on National Cinema Day, tickets for 'Drohi' will be available at the price of Rs.112.

As part of the promotional event, the film’s trailer has been released. Speaking there, protagonist Sandeep Kumar expressed, 'We chose the title 'Drohi' right from the beginning. After Nagarjuna and Kamal Haasan, we are releasing a film titled 'Drohi' in Hindi. It's an extraordinary drama with elements of crime and thriller. It's a must-watch film, and I encourage everyone to see it on October 13th, taking advantage of the special Rs.112 ticket offer.'

Heroine Deepti Varma said, 'I have the opportunity to showcase my talent in this film. I am grateful to the director, and I urge everyone not to miss this film.'

Director Vijay Pendurty said, “This journey started a year ago. Filmmaking comes with its challenges, but we have a great team. We are ready to give our best, and I can assure you that the film is worth watching.”