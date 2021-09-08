ED officials grill prime suspect Kelvin, actor Nandu

Hyderabad: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday grilled the prime suspect in the drugs and money laundering case, Kelvin Mascarane, for about four hours. At the same time, they cross-examined actor Nandu for his relations with Kelvin.

They questioned the actor about his financial transactions and asked when and how he came in contact with Kelvin and how many times did he procure drugs from the suspect. But the actor denied any involvement with Kelvin. He went on to add that he had never taken drugs. He produced details of his financial transactions to the officials.

The officials also questioned Quddus and Wahed, who were allegedly involved in supplying drugs to celebrities. Preliminary ED investigation revealed that the duo resides in Old City and were friends with Kelvin, as they came into contact with one another in Dubai. But after coming back to the city, the trio was involved in smuggling drugs and was making huge money. The officials questioned them about their network and how they were able to smuggle drugs into the city and how they built a network with celebrities

The ED officials also raided Kelvin's residence, along with CRPF personnel, at Mehdipatnam and carried out searches. Kelvin was earlier sent notices by the CRPF and he was instructed to appear before the agency for questioning. However, as the ED officials were tipped off that Kelvin might not turn up for questioning, as he was planning to abscond, they, along with CRPF, entered his residence and took the signature of his wife on notices served and instructed them to not leave the country until the investigation is completed.

The officials also seized documents and electronic items that could prove Kelvin's role in the case. They took him to the ED office where he was grilled for about four hours. He was instructed to appear before the agency whenever he is called.

The ED had summoned 12 Telugu film actors in connection with drugs and money laundering cases. So far Puri Jagannadh, Charmi Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh and Nandu had appeared before the agency. Actor Rana Daggubati may reach the ED office on Wednesday for questioning.