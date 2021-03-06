Eesha Rebba says no to Samantha's next?

Beautiful Telugu girl Eesha Rebba who marked her debut with 'Life is Beautiful' movie has been grabbing the attention of the audience with her memorable performances.

The actress recently appeared in the Netflix original Telugu web series Pitta Kathalu. As per the latest reports, Eesha Rebba has reportedly rejected a huge opportunity. Digging deep into the details, we already knew that Tollywood starlet Samantha Akkineni is playing the lead role in director Gunasekhar's upcoming movie 'Shakuntalam'. According to the buzz, Eesha Rebba was in talks for a crucial role in this film but as per the reports, the 'Ami Tumi' actress has reportedly rejected this offer and the reason behind it is less remuneration.

Though the movie is going to be a high-budget film, as the producers offered only a small amount as a remuneration which is why Eesha Rebba has reportedly rejected this offer. On the other hand, touted to be a love story, Gunashekar is planning to release the film in all Indian languages.