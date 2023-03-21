  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Emotional and Impactful Trailer Released for 'Rangamarthanda'

The Lyrical Video Of ‘Damidi Semanthi’ Song From Krishna Vamsi’s ‘Rangamarthanda’ Is All Lovely
x

The Lyrical Video Of ‘Damidi Semanthi’ Song From Krishna Vamsi’s ‘Rangamarthanda’ Is All Lovely

Highlights

Mythri Movie Makers Releases Trailer for Rangamarthanda Ahead of March 22 Release Date Mythri Movie Makers, the production company behind the...

Mythri Movie Makers Releases Trailer for Rangamarthanda Ahead of March 22 Release Date

Mythri Movie Makers, the production company behind the upcoming Telugu film Rangamarthanda, has released the official trailer for the movie. Directed by Krishna Vamsi, the film features a star-studded cast including Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Brahmanandam, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Shivathmika Rajashekar, and Rahul Sipligunj.

The trailer showcases Prakash Raj in a theatrical role as Raghava Rao, a once-successful stage artist who is now struggling financially. Brahmanandam's character confronts Raghava Rao in the trailer, calling him a lousy actor and a lowly human being. The reasons behind their feud and Raghava Rao's financial troubles are left to be revealed in the film.

The film's music is composed by Ilaiyaraja, with Sirivennela Sitaramasastry penning a dramatically emotional song. The movie will hit theaters on March 22, with Mythri Movie Makers handling its distribution in the Telugu States.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X