Emotional and Impactful Trailer Released for 'Rangamarthanda'

Mythri Movie Makers Releases Trailer for Rangamarthanda Ahead of March 22 Release Date

Mythri Movie Makers, the production company behind the upcoming Telugu film Rangamarthanda, has released the official trailer for the movie. Directed by Krishna Vamsi, the film features a star-studded cast including Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Brahmanandam, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Shivathmika Rajashekar, and Rahul Sipligunj.

The trailer showcases Prakash Raj in a theatrical role as Raghava Rao, a once-successful stage artist who is now struggling financially. Brahmanandam's character confronts Raghava Rao in the trailer, calling him a lousy actor and a lowly human being. The reasons behind their feud and Raghava Rao's financial troubles are left to be revealed in the film.

The film's music is composed by Ilaiyaraja, with Sirivennela Sitaramasastry penning a dramatically emotional song. The movie will hit theaters on March 22, with Mythri Movie Makers handling its distribution in the Telugu States.