Enchanting First Look Of 'Yendira Ee Panchayithi' Unveiled, Post-production Works Nearing Completion

An upcoming film 'Yendira Ee Panchayithi' is a beautiful love story set in a rural backdrop with Bharat and Vishika Laxman making their debut as hero...
An upcoming film 'Yendira Ee Panchayithi' is a beautiful love story set in a rural backdrop with Bharat and Vishika Laxman making their debut as hero and heroine respectively. Debutant Gangadhara T is directing the movie, while Pradeep Kumar M is producing it under the banner of Prabhat Creations. The film’s title poster was unveiled recently to good response. Today, they released a first-look poster of the movie.
The enchanting first-look poster features the lead pair- Bharat and Vishika Laxman. Looking into each other’s eyes, both share a sparkling chemistry. The poster also shows a lovely village atmosphere in the background. The first-look poster surely impresses big time and generates curiosity for the next promotional content.
The post-production works of 'Yendira Ee Panchayithi' are nearing completion. The makers of this movie will announce its release date soon.
Satish Masam is the cameraman, PR (Peddapalli Rohit) is the music director and JP is the editor for this movie. Venkat Palwai and Priyanka Erukala penned the dialogues for this film.
Kasi Vishwanath, Totapalli Madhu, Ravi Varma, Prem Sagar, Sameer, Vijay and Chittoor’s Teja played important roles in this movie.
Technical Crew:
Banner: Prabhat Creations
Producer: Pradeep Kumar. M
Director: Gangadhara. T
Cameraman: Satish Masam
Music: PR (Peddapally Rohit)
Dialogues: Venkat Palvai, Priyanka Erukala
Editor: JP
DI: PVB Bhushan
PRO: Sai Satish