‘Entha Chithram’ Lyrical Video From Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki Movie Is Out

Tollywood's ace actor Nani is all set to entertain the movie buffs and his fans with a different conceptual movie 'Ante Sundaraniki'… He is essaying the role of a Brahmin man Sundar in this movie and will fall in love with a Christian girl Leela. So, we need to wait till June to watch this interesting love tale. Off late, as the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the lyrical video of the love song "Entha Chithram…" song from the movie.

Nani also shared the lyrical video of the love song, "Entha Chithram…" and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the lyrical video, he also wrote, "Melody and nostalgia dancing together. Celebrating love #EnthaChithram song is out now https://youtu.be/kjJEx3SGSDU #AnteSundaranikionJune10th #NazriyaFahadh #VivekAthreya @oddphysce @MythriOfficial @anuragkulkarni @ramjowrites @keerthanavnath @saregamasouth".

The lyrical video is so beautiful and showcases how the lead actors fall for each other… Nani and Nazriya looked classy and impressed the fans making them await for the release of the movie.

Earlier the makers dropped the teaser and it showcased Nani aka Sundar Prasad is born and brought in a traditional Brahmin family who believe in horoscopes and poojas. Naresh and Rohini essayed the role of his parents while coming to Nazriya aka Leela Thomas will be born and brought up in a Christian family. Nadhiya and Azhagam Perumal will be seen as her parents. As Leela is passionate to become a photographer, she faces problems from her parents. But they land in problem when their parents oppose their love as it will be an inter-religion wedding! So, we need to see how Sundar and Leela convince their parents and tie a knot!

Nazriya Fahadh is making her debut in Tollywood with this movie and will be seen as Leela Thomas. This movie also has Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini and Prudhvi Raj in the prominent roles.

Nani will essay the role of 'Sundaram' in this comedy movie which is being directed by Vivek Athreya and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The movie will hit the theatres in the upcoming 'Avakaya' season i.e in Summer, 2022! So, we need to enjoy the Avakaya season with a glass of wine and cake!

Ante Sundaraniki movie will be released on 10th June, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!