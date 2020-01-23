Entha Manchivadavuraa First Week Collections Report
Kalyan Ram Nandamuri wanted to gain the family image which is a slot that he needs to focus on. After many discussions, in spite of the projects ready in his production house, he went ahead to team up with Satish Vegesna on Entha Manchivadavuraa. Unfortunately, the film failed to impress the audiences at the box-office and it failed to ring in the expected numbers at the box-office too. In the first week, the film made an amount of 6.35 crores only.
The following is the breakdown of the movie's collections in different regions in the first week at the worldwide box-office.
Nizam: ₹1.35Cr
Ceded: ₹0.80Cr
Krishna: ₹0.51Cr
Guntur: ₹0.68Cr
Nellore: ₹0.24Cr
West Godavari: ₹0.57Cr
East Godavari: ₹0.92Cr
Uttarandhra: ₹0.80Cr
Total Share in both the Telugu States: ₹5.87Cr
Rest Of India: ₹0.28Cr
Overseas: ₹0.20Cr
Total Worldwide share: ₹6.35cr