Entha Manchivadavuraa First Week Collections Report

Highlights

Kalyan Ram Nandamuri wanted to gain the family image which is a slot that he needs to focus on. After many discussions, in spite of the projects ready...

Kalyan Ram Nandamuri wanted to gain the family image which is a slot that he needs to focus on. After many discussions, in spite of the projects ready in his production house, he went ahead to team up with Satish Vegesna on Entha Manchivadavuraa. Unfortunately, the film failed to impress the audiences at the box-office and it failed to ring in the expected numbers at the box-office too. In the first week, the film made an amount of 6.35 crores only.

The following is the breakdown of the movie's collections in different regions in the first week at the worldwide box-office.

Nizam: ₹1.35Cr

Ceded: ₹0.80Cr

Krishna: ₹0.51Cr

Guntur: ₹0.68Cr

Nellore: ₹0.24Cr

West Godavari: ₹0.57Cr

East Godavari: ₹0.92Cr

Uttarandhra: ₹0.80Cr

Total Share in both the Telugu States: ₹5.87Cr

Rest Of India: ₹0.28Cr

Overseas: ₹0.20Cr

Total Worldwide share: ₹6.35cr

